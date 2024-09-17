(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 London Spirits Competition Is Now Open For Entries

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 8th annual London Spirits Competitions will take place on March 26-27 in 2025 in central London, and brands looking to get international credibility and product feedback from leading trade buyers, are encouraged to submit their products now. This is a great opportunity for producers and brand owners around the world to grow internationally.

The London Competitions prides itself on having award winning buyers, bartenders, master sommeliers, masters of wine and some of the most influential people working in the drinks industry. Individuals that are tasked every day in deciding which products and brands are going to go on back bars and on to drinks lists on some of the most influential venues and bars in the world.

With more partnerships coming its way in 2025, the London Competitions has now become a true global benchmark when it comes to opening new markets and customers. The judging process is the key to being more relevant to trade along with its international presence. KHB Brewery & Distillery owners Helgi Sigurdsson and Audur Vala Gunnarsdóttir, said“I was looking for some competitions to enter for our products as I wanted to get comparison with other brands. I knew we were doing some good stuff but wanted the international recognition which we could show to to buyers and distributors.“So we found [details about] your competition online and liked what we saw.”.

The judging is broken down like this: Q (Quality Score) + Value Score (V) + Package Score (P) = London Wine Competition Score. A separate weighted score is given for each of the three parts of the judging process (Quality gets twice the weight.

Quality score: marked out of 100.

Value score: marked out of 100

Packaging score: marked out of 100.

The Judges

The London Spirits Competition has worked in the last few years to build up the pedigree of its judges and to ensure they all have direct buying responsibilities and understand the disciplines by which certain spirits are chosen to go on a drinks or cocktail list or not. The Ritz, The Stafford, The Connaught Bar, Gleneagles, Roka, 45 Park Lane and Dukes Hotel are just some of the prestigious names represented on the judging panel. For it is those skills that the event is looking for in order to pick out the most commercial as well as best quality drinks being entered into the competition. As the competition is focused on quality, design, packaging and value for money it requires judges that have the professional experience of analysing spirits in all aspects of their commercial competitiveness. For any distiller, brand owner, producer or importer the competition is an opportunity to have your products assessed by the top premium on-trade spirits buyers in the country.

Whats new for the 2025 London Spirits Competition?

The eighth edition of the London Wine, Spirits, and Beer Competitions will be introducing Regional and Category Ambassadors Program for the 2025 edition. This transformative initiative invites industry leaders and influencers to educate consumers and trade professionals about their respective regions and categories on the global stage. The program aims to establish London Competitions as an international benchmark, focusing on helping winners make a significant impact globally. Ambassadors and experts will also advocate for the top category winners worldwide.

Along with the launch of the ambassador program, the competition will also be introducing several new marketing and sales opportunities to show case the 2025 winners around the world. London Competitions have signed a stand at the Prowein 2025, Wine Paris 2025 and few other expo's around the world to start showcasing the winning products to international trade.

