'Walking A Friend Home: A Practical Guide To Consciously Living & Dying,' By Kathy Arnos-Inspires New Awareness

Walking A Friend Home: A Practical Guide to Consciously Living & Dying

Kathy Arnos is a leading authority on life transitions, sustainability, and holistic health.

Let's Talk About Death with Love, Humor, and Gratitude to Experience the Joy of Consciously Living! A powerful message about healing and unconditional love.

- Erin Gray, Award-winning actressKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What if one could learn how to live life intentionally, awake and aware-and die consciously, with a full heart, grace, dignity, connection, and feeling complete?"Walking A Friend Home: A Practical Guide to Consciously Living & Dying ," by Kathy Arnos, a leading authority on life transitions, sustainability, and holistic health, answers this essential question from every angle, promoting profound healing and unconditional love in every chapter of life-including death.In an age when attitudes towards death and dying are rapidly evolving, the need for a comprehensive guide to the physical, spiritual, and emotional aspects of this central part of life is never more crucial.In her latest book, Arnos addresses a deficiency in our society of human connection to the intimacy of relationships and invites readers to embark on a profound journey of self-discovery.Walking A Friend Home explores the importance of mindfulness, presence, and acceptance in both life and death. Through personal anecdotes, vignettes, insightful reflections, and practical exercises, Arnos provides readers with the tools to better understand their existence and the legacy they wish to leave behind.This groundbreaking work offers answers to fundamental questions (one might be afraid to ask) and provides tools, techniques, and resources to:.Overcome fears and foster honest communication.Practice acts of self-care, service, and mindfulness.Gently move through the ocean waves of grief.Efficiently plan for all phases - emotionally, physically, logistically, and spiritually.Learn about and experience forgiveness, compassion, and unconditional love.Plus, witness heartfelt stories of completion that will move one from the intellectual mind into the spirit of the heartAward-winning actor and meditation teacher, Jeff Kober states,“It is thanks to the commitment to Truth of teachers like Kathy that we can expand into our own lives and deaths to find the purpose we are meant to find so that we, too, may pass on to others the keys to freedom and the willingness to love that we discover for ourselves along the way.”Arnos states,“I have learned much about the importance of living and dying well and how to prepare holistically for this rite of passage. I look forward to helping others do the same-like walking a friend home at the end of a long day-a day that will change your life forever."Walking A Friend Home is available at major retailers and online platforms starting September 17, 2024, featuring a foreword by Emmy Award-winning actor and meditation teacher, Jeff Kober.Join Arnos' e-news community for updates about live conversations and events related to the book.About the AuthorKathy Arnos has been a pioneer in sustainable living, holistic health, and life transitions since 1988. She is the founder of Whole Planet Productions-a multifaceted platform with a mission to educate people about important health and environmental issues and offer them natural solutions for common everyday physical and emotional challenges, as well as elemental daily practices. The company is a division of Spirit Dance Publishing and has given birth to several self-help books, the Whole Children, Whole Planet Expo, and Eco Family News-a blog, Internet radio show, and e-newsletter providing reliable resources to make informed decisions. Arnos' main focus today is teaching people how to integrate practical and spiritual techniques in a conscious approach to embracing life and death.

