Boundless Forest By James Yen Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

James Yen's Innovative Reception Center Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury Panel

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced that Boundless Forest, a reception center designed by James Yen , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, functionality, and innovation demonstrated in Yen's design, which stands out among entries from leading interior designers and brands worldwide.Boundless Forest's success in the A' Interior Design Awards is a testament to its relevance and impact within the industry. The design showcases a masterful blend of oriental aesthetics and modern minimalism, creating a space that resonates with visitors and sets new standards for reception center design. By incorporating natural elements such as wood, steel, and stone, Yen has created an immersive environment that embodies the philosophy of Tai Chi and provides a sophisticated, comfortable atmosphere for visitors.What sets Boundless Forest apart is its comprehensive design approach, which seamlessly integrates the building's exterior with its interior spaces. From the gentle, soft tones of the wood veneer wrapped around the steel structure to the carefully composed details of glass and brand logos, every element contributes to a clear, unambiguous theme. The design team's decision to take responsibility for the entire project, from the building to the interior design, ensures a consistent aesthetic throughout.The Silver A' Design Award for Boundless Forest is not only a recognition of James Yen's exceptional design skills but also an inspiration for the WI Design team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative solutions in future projects. This achievement serves as a motivator to maintain their commitment to creating spaces that combine humanity and art, delivering priceless experiences for individuals.Boundless Forest was designed by James Yen, a professional in architectural design and interior space, who effectively utilized drawing representation and construction experience to bring the space prototype to life.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About James YenJames Yen is a professional in architectural design and interior space, using effective drawing representation and construction experience to allow space prototypes to behave. During the movement, through different facades, the light and shadow that change with time give people different perceptions experiences, and beautiful living spaces. James Yen, based in Taiwan, is part of WI Design, a team that is always actively learning, thinking, and taking initiative to create spaces with a rich depth of field. The design team of WI Design creates priceless spaces for individuals with a combination of humanity and art.About WIWI is a team of professionals in architectural design and interior space, using effective drawing representation and construction experience to allow space prototypes to behave. During the movement, through different facades, the light and shadow that change with time give people different perceptions, experiences, and beautiful living spaces. WI Design is always actively learning, thinking, and taking initiative to create spaces with a rich depth of field. The design team of WI Design creates priceless spaces for individuals with a combination of humanity and art.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and overall design consistency. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a notable achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact on the field of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming participants from diverse backgrounds, including visionary designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award offers a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, who evaluate each submission based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior capabilities, inspire future trends, and contribute to advancing the field of interior design. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that positively impact society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

