Amlogic & Skyworth Announce AI Motion Technology STB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skyworth, a global leader in consumer entertainment products for the connected home and Amlogic, a pioneering fabless company, jointly announce the latest AI powered Set-Top Box solution, based on the Amlogic S905X5 silicon-on-chip (SoC).



Building on their previous successful collaboration on AI powered device based on Amlogic A311D2, this new implementation on the S905X5 represents a significant leap forward in AI innovation for the market.



AI is revolutionizing set-top boxes (STBs) by significantly expanding their capabilities, including motion tracking, real-time interaction, and enhanced gaming experiences. When combined with a camera module, this next generation STB enables services providers to offer cutting edge features and experiences for the modern-day consumer, such as biometric user profiling for more secure login and account management, gesture control for navigation and commands without RCU, as well as object detection in real time video for personalized shopping recommendations and retail revenue share.



The Amlogic S905X5 is built on a cutting-edge 6nm process and delivers up to 40K DMIPS of processing power. With its latest ARM V9 architecture and next-generation Mali-G310 V5 GPU, it provides smooth and responsive gaming experiences. It ensures that complex AI algorithms and tasks are handled with remarkable speed and efficiency while optimizing energy consumption.



“Built upon our pioneering experience in engineering cutting edge products with AI and camera-based functionality for the modern living room, we continue to add value with our industry partners by consistently bringing newer and more exciting devices to the modern consumer market” said Srithar Bala, VP Strategy, Partnerships & Marketing at Skyworth.



"As AI technologies rapidly evolve, our mission is to push the boundaries of smart home technology and provide advanced solutions to customers," said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at Amlogic. "With S905X5, advanced AI capabilities enables to deliver an immersive and engaging experience, transforming how users interact with this AI-powered world."



Location: RAI Amsterdam, Hall 1

Skyworth Booth: Hall 1, Stand. 1.D.55

Amlogic Booth: Hall 1, Stand 1.D18



Amlogic and Skyworth are thrilled to showcase their AI technology applications at IBC 2024. We invite you to visit our stands to experience firsthand how this cutting-edge solution is transforming interactive entertainment and smart home technology.



About Skyworth

Skyworth is a world leader in providing eco-smart consumer electronic products for home entertainment, appliances, broadband, IoT, green energy solutions, automotive infotainment and EVs.

About Amlogic

Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoC's). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, advanced CPU and GPU's, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world class. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and therefore implements state of the art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Amlogic is founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit Amlogic online at

