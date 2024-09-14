Civic Ministry Awards More Waste Transfer, Landfill Projects To Private Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Municipality has awarded several waste management contracts to the private sector, aimed at enhancing the role of private companies in recycling and waste as part of the ministrys strategy to promote sustainability efforts and achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

Director of the Waste Recycling and Treatment Department at the Ministry of Municipality Eng. Hamad Jassim Al Bahr said that the contracts include the privatisation of all waste transfer stations in Qatar, the of a new engineered landfill, the rehabilitation of old landfills, and the operation of the Al Khor waste sorting station, which is designed to recover recyclable materials and differs technically from other transfer stations. Additionally, all cleaning operations in the northern region will be handed over to private companies.

He pointed out that handing these recycling projects to the private sector underscores the ministry's commitment to sustainable waste management and the circular economy, aiming to improve waste management efficiency in Qatar.

He also highlighted that these projects cater to a comprehensive waste management system, ensuring safe disposal. He noted the increasing interest from Qatari private companies in waste management, as evidenced by their participation in international exhibitions focused on the latest technologies and systems in order to applying them in the State of Qatar.

Successful collaborations between the public and private sectors in waste management have already yielded significant results, including achieving "zero waste" during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the complete removal of discarded tires across the country by private sector factories. These efforts have significantly reduced waste sent to landfills and increased the recovery of recyclable materials, in line with Qatar's national development goals.

