Dead Wood Burns In Temporarily Occupied Luhansk Region: Russians Block Road

Dead wood is burning in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region: Russians have blocked the highway, and the military is involved in extinguishing the fire.



According to Ukrinform, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, reported this in Telegram .

“Sievierodonetsk is preparing to face the third winter without centralized heating. The Russians have prepared only three houses for winter. It is in so many of the hundreds of high-rise buildings in Sievierodonetsk that the heating system has been reconstructed, allegedly with the help of specialists from Perm, who are responsible for the restoration of the city destroyed by the invaders,” wrote Lysohor.

According to him, the occupiers promise to carry out similar work in three more houses.

Lysohor added that in the Dovzhanska community, the occupiers introduced a municipal emergency regime due to the burning of a large area of dead wood.

Russians attack village inregion with drone

“It was not possible to localize the fire in a timely manner because there are not enough rescuers and vehicles. Because of the spread of the fire, they even blocked the traffic on the“republican” highway in the direction of Luhansk. According to the occupiers, rescuers had to be taken from other burning objects and the Russian military was also involved to tame the fire. There were only three specialized vehicles for the entire district, which, of course, did not have enough capacity,” the head of the regional military administration said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a forest burned again near the temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk due to Russian shelling, and 80 houses were destroyed.

Photo is illustrative