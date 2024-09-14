Syrskyi Reports On Battlefield Situation In Donetsk, Kursk Regions To Zelensky
Date
9/14/2024 7:21:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has reported on the situation in the Donetsk region and Russia's Kursk region to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.
“I have just spoken with the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. A report on the frontline: Donetsk region, key directions. We are holding our positions, no matter how difficult it is. He also reported on the Kursk region - on our actions and the enemy's reaction,” he said.
Read also:
Ukrainian paratroopers destroy five armored personnel carriers, tank in Kursk
region
The President stressed,“As anticipated, we are defending our fundamental interest - to bring peace closer. We are putting pressure on Russia and doing everything to make the war felt there, where it was brought to Ukraine from.”
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 83 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, with Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remaining the hottest sectors.
Illustrative photo: President's Office
MENAFN14092024000193011044ID1108674239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.