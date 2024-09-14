Syrskyi Reports On Battlefield Situation In Donetsk, Kursk Regions To Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has reported on the situation in the Donetsk region and Russia's Kursk region to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

“I have just spoken with the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. A report on the frontline: Donetsk region, key directions. We are holding our positions, no matter how difficult it is. He also reported on the Kursk region - on our actions and the enemy's reaction,” he said.

The President stressed,“As anticipated, we are defending our fundamental interest - to bring peace closer. We are putting pressure on Russia and doing everything to make the war felt there, where it was brought to Ukraine from.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 83 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, with Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remaining the hottest sectors.

Illustrative photo: President's Office