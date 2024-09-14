Prince Of Malaysian State Of Selangor Calls On Qatari Businessmen To Invest In Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prince of the Malaysian State of Selangor HH Tengku Sulaiman Shah Al-Haj called on Qatari businessmen to visit Malaysia to learn about opportunities across all sectors.

This came during his visit along with his accompanying delegation to Qatar Chamber (QC), where he met with QC First Vice Chairman Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, in the presence of Charge d'Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy to Qatar Maryam Masyitah Ahmad Termizi.

Speaking at the meeting, Prince of the Malaysian State of Selangor said that the delegation visit aims to inform the Qatari business community about investment opportunities available in Selangor across various sectors.

The delegation included representatives of 10 companies specialized in infrastructure, tourism, renewable energy, telecommunication, food security, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and others, he added.

QC First Vice Chairman commended the commercial and economic relations between both countries, emphasizing that there is a shared desire to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.

He also underscored the interest of Qatari investors to explore opportunities available in Malaysia, terming it an attractive and stimulating destination for investment.

He underlined the QC's keenness to bolster cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Malaysian counterpart, noting that the Chamber encourages Qatari investors to invest in Malaysia.

He further affirmed the chambers readiness to assist Malaysian companies willing to invest in Qatar and find a local partner.

Al Kuwari called Malaysian companies to invest in Qatar, pointing to incentives and opportunities offered by Qatar free and logistic zones. He also highlighted Qatars world-class infrastructure and advanced legislation.

The meeting reviewed the commercial and economic relations between Qatar and Malaysia, investment opportunities available in Selangor, and the most prominent incentives Malaysia generally offers to draw foreign investors.