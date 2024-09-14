Fake Retro Video Game Ring Worth €50M Smashed In Italy
Date
9/14/2024 7:20:52 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A video game trafficking ring has been smashed by Police in
Italy, after fake vintage consoles and games worth almost €50m
($55.5m) were seized, Azernews reports.
Among the counterfeit games were popular titles from the 1980s
and 90s, including Mario Bros., Street Fighter and Star Wars
pirated consoles were imitations of the iconic devices produced by
Nintendo, Sega and Atari and did not meet strict safety
standards.
New versions of video games and gaming consoles that were
released decades ago have recently soared in popularity and command
high prices, in a cultural trend known as "retrogaming".Around
12,000 consoles holding over 47 million pirated video games were
seized by police, Alessandro Langella, head of the economic crime
unit for Turin's financial police, told the AFP news agency.
The haul had an estimated value of €47.5m, Mr Langella said, a
figure which includes the value of the consoles and hundreds of
licenses for the pirated programs. They were "all from China" and
were imported to be sold in specialised shops or online, Mr
Langella said.
All the devices were fitted with non-certified batteries and
electrical circuits and did not meet EU technical or safety
standards.
