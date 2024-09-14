Explosion Heard In Pavlohrad
Date
9/14/2024 7:21:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rocked Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air raid alert, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning regarding an incoming missile heading towards Pavlohrad from the east.
The missile threat was also announced for the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Poltava regions.
Read also:
One killed
, two injured
in Russian MLRS attack on village in Kharkiv region
The air raid alert continues in the country's frontline areas and some central regions.
As reported, an explosion occurred in Odesa after air raid sirens went off this evening.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN14092024000193011044ID1108674240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.