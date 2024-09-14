Explosion Heard In Pavlohrad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rocked Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid an air raid alert, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning regarding an incoming missile heading towards Pavlohrad from the east.

The missile threat was also announced for the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Poltava regions.

One, two in Russian MLRS attack on village in Kharkiv region

The air raid alert continues in the country's frontline areas and some central regions.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Odesa after air raid sirens went off this evening.

Illustrative photo