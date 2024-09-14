Russian Missile Strike Kills Married Couple In Odesa Suburb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A married couple was killed, one person was wounded, and residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on the Odesa district.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Odesa district. A married couple was killed. As a result of the Russian missile attack, presumably with a prohibited cluster warhead, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the suburbs of Odesa,” he wrote.

According to Kiper, the deceased are a man and a woman born in 1958 and 1962.

A 65-year-old woman was injured. She sustained injuries from shrapnel, including wounds to the head and right hip joint. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Law enforcers are recording the consequences of another terrorist act by Russians against the civilian population of the Odesa region, the regional governor noted.