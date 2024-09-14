Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Cruise Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the Air Command East intercepted and destroyed a missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Air defense is guarding our security. A cruise missile was destroyed in the region,” he wrote.

As reported, an explosion was heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, around 21:00 amid an air raid alert.

