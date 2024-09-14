Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Cruise Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the Air Command East intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Air defense is guarding our security. A cruise missile was destroyed in the region,” he wrote.
As reported, an explosion was heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, around 21:00 amid an air raid alert.
Illustrative photo
