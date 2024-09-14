Ukraine Should Be Allowed To Strike Deep Inside Russia - Trudeau
Date
9/14/2024 12:16:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada supports Ukraine's right to strike military targets on Russian territory with long-range weapons.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated this at a news conference on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Canada fully supports Ukraine using long-range weaponry to prevent and interdict Russia's continued ability to degrade Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, and mostly to kill innocent civilians in their unjust war," he said.
Trudeau emphasized that "Ukraine must win this war against Russia" and pledged further support to the country.
"He [Putin] is not just trying to remove any choice that Ukrainians have around where they want their future to go, to remove their independence and sovereignty. He is trying to deeply destabilize the international rules-based order that protects us all, not just in every democracy around the world, but in all countries around the world. Any country with a neighbor with a slightly larger army should be worried if it suddenly becomes allowed to invade and redraw lines on the map," he said.
Photo: Swiss Foreign Ministry
