Cherkasy Region Sends 300 FPV Drones To Front Line
9/14/2024 7:20:59 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Cherkasy region, 305 FPV drones were purchased and handed over to the military on the front line with community funds.
Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"To destroy the enemy and their equipment. Our contribution from the Cherkasy region. Another one. We handed over 305 FPV drones to our native 118th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine," the post reads.
Taburets noted that it was possible to implement the transfer of drones thanks to cooperation between the regional military administration and the Cherkasy territorial community, as well as every taxpayer.
According to the official, the drones are already bringing benefits in one of the hottest areas on the battlefield.
Photo credit: Ihor Taburets / Facebook
