Labour Ministry And EPFO Collaborate With Industry Stakeholders To Create Awareness On ELI Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Sep 14 (KNN)

The of Labour & Employment, of India, in collaboration with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, convened an interactive session with representatives to discuss the recently launched Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme.

The meeting, chaired by Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, took place in Hyderabad and was attended by officials from the Union Labour Ministry, EPFO, and leaders from various sectors including pharmaceuticals, construction, public sector undertakings, manufacturing, and finance, as well as MSME representatives.

The session aimed to raise awareness about three schemes framed under the ELI initiative, which was introduced in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The ELI Scheme targets the creation of over 20 million jobs nationwide within a two-year period, focusing on sectors that significantly contribute to employment generation and livelihood enhancement.

Secretary Dawra highlighted the drivers of employment growth, citing sectors such as trade, manufacturing, services, and construction.

She noted that while government data from sources like the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and KLEMS database indicate employment growth, the quality of employment remains a parallel focus. Emerging areas of employment, including gig and platform work, as well as Global Competency Centres (GCCs), were also discussed.

The session included a presentation on the ELI scheme and the Prime Minister's package of five schemes addressing employment, skilling, and internships.

Industry participants provided constructive suggestions for the formulation of a practical and feasible scheme during the interactive portion of the meeting.

In her concluding remarks, Secretary Dawra emphasized that the ELI Scheme represents a significant step towards creating a more prosperous and inclusive India.

She stressed the importance of collective efforts and wisdom from all stakeholders, including lessons learned from previous similar initiatives.

The Secretary also announced that additional interactive sessions would be held in the future as part of the process to finalize the ELI Scheme before its implementation.

The government's initiative to engage with industry stakeholders underscores its commitment to addressing unemployment and fostering economic growth through targeted incentives and collaborative policy-making.

(KNN Bureau)