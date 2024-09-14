Stefanchuk Meets With Delegation Of U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with a delegation of members of the U.S. Congress.

Stefanchuk said this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“I reiterated that Ukraine highly appreciates the bipartisan and bicameral support of the Congress. I thanked the United States for the unprecedented, comprehensive and sustainable assistance provided to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. Especially for the defense support,” he noted.

According to the Verkhovna Rada chairman, in recent weeks Russia has significantly intensified its terror, killing civilians, shelling and destroying Ukrainian critical infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure.“Therefore, I outlined Ukraine's urgent needs, first of all, additional air defense systems,” he added.

Stefanchuk emphasized the importance for Ukraine to be able to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike military targets in Russia.

“We discussed the importance of creating a coalition of states that would be ready to shoot down Russian missiles and UAVs over the territory of Ukraine. We also raised the issue of supplying additional F-16 aircraft, the need to reduce training time and increase the number of training places for Ukrainian pilots and engineers,” the speaker noted.

Stefanchuk noted that he also focused on the issue of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.“NATO membership is a strategic goal of our country. The Ukrainian army already operates in accordance with NATO standards and principles, using NATO weapons, and Ukraine's membership in NATO will guarantee security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe for many decades to come,” the Ukrainian speaker stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a meeting with President of the Bundestag Baerbel Bas, Ruslan Stefanchuk raised the issue of further defense support for Ukraine and emphasized that the continuity and timeliness of arms supplies are of great importance.

Photo: Facebook / Ruslan Stefanchuk