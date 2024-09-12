Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL (SET: PCE) Commences First-Day Trading On SET

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) - Set to expand palm oil extraction and palm olein production plants

- Determined to become a national leader in the integrated palm oil



BANGKOK, Sept 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL (SET: PCE), a leader in the integrated palm oil industry, today began trading on the of Thailand (SET), highlighting the Company's readiness as an integrated producer and distributor of palm oil products with a management system in place, to respond to customer needs as a One-Stop Service.

The Company is also proceeding with the expansion of its palm oil extraction plant and palm olein production plat, taking advantage of the opportunity while the palm oil industry is expanding both domestically and in the export market, to create growth in a bid to become a leader in the palm oil industry at the national level.





Mr. Prakit Prasitsupaphol, CEO & Managing Director of Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL, announced that the Company began trading PCE shares on the SET today, September 12, in the Agro & Food Industry Group, Agribusiness Sector, under the abbreviation PCE. This followed the successful IPO of 750 million common shares for 2.28 baht per share. At the IPO, PCE shares received overwhelming interest from investors, reflecting confidence in the Company's integrated palm oil business. In so doing, they helped to make PEC one of the stocks that attracted keen interest from investors from the first day of trading.

PCE has set its growth strategy to become a leader in the integrated palm oil industry at the national level through 1. Being a leader in the integrated palm oil industry with full management readiness of the supply chain system, as group companies possess combined production processes for palm oil products from upstream to downstream, warehousing and port services, as well as the modern transportation processes to meet customer needs in the form of“One-Stop Service”, with nearly 40 years of direct experience in the industry; 2. The group's location is in Surat Thani Province, an ideally strategic area for raw material sourcing and being close to customers and seaports; 3. The group's production processes and quality control have been certified by international standards.

The Company plans to use the funds raised in the SET to invest in the expansion of a crude palm oil extraction plant, doubling the production capacity from the current 60 tons of fresh palm fruits per hour, along with increasing the stability of the supply of raw material and crude palm oil supply for further refining processes, as well as investing in machinery and equipment to double the production capacity of palm olein for consumption from the current 300 tons per day. The Company's two production plants were already operating at 80-90% of installed production capacity. Moreover, the fund will also be used to improve the efficiency of the production process, to expand the market in all sectors both domestically and in the export markets, and to invest in technology that will apply to research and further development, to add value to products and create opportunities in new markets in the future.

As for the operating results for 2021 to 2023, the total revenues were 28,178.54 million baht, 32,696.15 million baht, and 24,722.79 million baht, respectively, while the net profits were 847.33 million baht and 214.40 million baht, and 330.50 million baht, respectively. For the first six months of 2024, the group had a total revenue of 12,921.47 million baht and a net profit of 211.97 million baht, similar to those of the same period of the previous year. In 2023, the group's main revenue was derived from the palm oil industry at 98.61%, with the sales proportion of 63.67% for the domestic market and 36.33% for the international market.

Mr Somsak Sirichainarumitr, CEO of Asset Pro Management Co Ltd (APM), as a financial advisor, said PCE is considered the first fully integrated palm oil industry leader to list on the SET and has the potential to grow in line with the expansion of the palm oil industry, spurred on by growing purchasing power in both domestic and international markets, for consumption or applications, by the renewable energy groups where demand is continuously increasing, and in the use of oleochemicals as ingredients in products such as cosmetics, soaps, skin care creams, etc., following the recovery of the domestic and global economies. They are also applicable to the biodiesel industry.

Ms. Nalyne Viriyasathien, Managing Director, Investment Banking and Advisory of Maybank Securities (Thailand) PCL, as Joint Lead Underwriter, said PCE's IPO offering of 750 million shares at 2.28 baht per share, or 1,710 million baht, was enthusiastically received by both retail and institutional investors. This was because investors were confident in the business potential of PCE, a leader in the palm oil industry with high growth potential. They also believed PCE would be another quality stock for investors in the Thai capital market.

Mr. Payupat Mahabhol, managing director of investment banking at Yuanta Securities (Thailand) Co Ltd and joint lead underwriter, said that he was confident that PCE would be a growth stock that would generate good returns for investors. The company's strength as a leader in the integrated palm oil industry and its ability to manage the supply chain system that provides customers with a one-stop service can help reduce extraneous costs. Therefore, for PCE as an enterprise with strong business partnerships, this fundraising will help strengthen its capital, which will be used to expand the business and further the Company's growth according to its business plan.

