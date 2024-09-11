Vietnam Sodium Carbonate Imports, 2024-2033: Demand Surges, Pushing Imports To $70M In Early 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Sodium Carbonate Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sodium carbonate finds extensive application across various industrial and household sectors. Key uses of sodium carbonate include the manufacture of glass, detergents, paper, textiles, metallurgy, water treatment, and food additives. Globally, major producers and exporters of sodium carbonate include Dow Chemical, Tata Chemicals, Hubei Xingfa Chemical Group, and Eti Soda. According to the report, the sodium carbonate market in Vietnam is showing a continuous growth trend.



In Vietnam, as industrialization and urbanization progress, the market demand for sodium carbonate is steadily increasing. While there are some domestic producers of sodium carbonate, Vietnam's overall production capacity is insufficient to fully meet the domestic demand. Consequently, Vietnam relies heavily on importing large quantities of sodium carbonate from overseas to supplement the domestic shortfall and ensure the smooth operation of the glass, detergent, paper, and other industries. Imported sodium carbonate not only compensates for the domestic supply gap but also ensures a stable supply of high-quality raw materials, supporting the continued development of various industries in Vietnam.

According to data, Vietnam's total import value of sodium carbonate in 2023 was approximately USD 200 million. With market demand expected to be even stronger in 2024, Vietnam's sodium carbonate import value exceeded USD 70 million from January to May 2024. The import trend is projected to continue growing steadily in the coming years.

From 2021 to 2024, Vietnam's primary import sources for sodium carbonate included the United States, China, and Singapore, with major exporting companies such as TAIKO MARKETING (S) PTE LTD, MITSUI & CO. LTD., and SOLVAY CHEMICALS INTERNATIONAL.

In Vietnam, the primary importers of sodium carbonate are manufacturers and logistics companies related to the glass manufacturing and chemical industries. The report analyzes that many of these importers are foreign-invested enterprises, including international glass and chemical manufacturers' subsidiaries in Vietnam, such as TAIKO - DAI HUNG CHEMICALS, NSG VIET NAM GLASS INDUSTRIES LTD., and FLAT (VIETNAM) COMPANY LIMITED.

Overall, as Vietnam's population grows, industrialization and urbanization continue, the demand for sodium carbonate is expected to keep rising. The analyst predicts that Vietnam's sodium carbonate imports will maintain a growth trend in the coming years.

Topics Covered

The Import Volume and Value of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Import Price of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Sodium Carbonate Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Sodium Carbonate Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Import of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (2024-2033) Companies Featured

Taiko Marketing

Mitsui

Solvay Chemicals International

Taiko

NSG Viet Nam Glass Industries Flat (Vietnam) Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $206 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $283.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Vietnam

Key Topics Covered

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Sodium Carbonate Products Market

2 Analysis of Sodium Carbonate Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Sodium Carbonate Imports in Vietnam

3 Analysis of Major Sources of Sodium Carbonate Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 United States

3.1.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 China

3.2.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Singapore

3.3.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 Turkey

3.5 Japan

3.6 Belgium

4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 TAIKO MARKETING (S) PTE. LTD.

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Sodium Carbonate Exports to Vietnam

4.2 MITSUI & CO. LTD.

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Sodium Carbonate Exports to Vietnam

4.3 SOLVAY CHEMICALS INTERNATIONAL

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Sodium Carbonate Exports to Vietnam

4.4 Exporter 4

4.5 Exporter 5

4.6 Exporter 6

4.7 Exporter 7

4.8 Exporter 8

4.9 Exporter 9

4.10 Exporter 10

5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 TAIKO - DAI HUNG CHEMICALS

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Sodium Carbonate Imports

5.2 NSG VIET NAM GLASS INDUSTRIES LTD.

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Sodium Carbonate Imports

5.3 FLAT (VIETNAM) COMPANY LIMITED

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Sodium Carbonate Imports

5.4 Importer 4

5.5 Importer 5

5.6 Importer 6

5.7 Importer 7

5.8 Importer 8

5.9 Importer 9

5.10 Importer 10

6. Monthly Analysis of Sodium Carbonate Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Sodium Carbonate Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Sodium Carbonate Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Import of Sodium Carbonate in Vietnam, 2024-2033

For more information about this report visit

