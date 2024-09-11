Muthoot Microfin's Job Fair Creates Employment Opportunities across India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 09, 2024: In a pursuit to create formal employment opportunities, Muthoot Microfin (NSE: MUTHOOTMF BSE: 544055) has launched an exclusive Job Fair, spanning 29 locations across 13 states. The leading microfinance institution announced this initiative as part of its commitment to supporting the local and rural economy by reducing unemployment rates and fostering economic development nationwide.



Muthoot Microfin successfully conducted Job Fairs across several key states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The events attracted an overwhelming response, with over 3,000 job seekers participating, enabling them to connect and interact directly under a single platform.



Through this initiative, the company plans to hire 1500+ individuals, for various roles in Operations, including Relationship Officers, Field Officers, Branch Relationship Managers, and Branch Credit Managers. These opportunities are open to fresh graduates, experienced professionals, and women from rural areas. Selected candidates will receive offer letters on the same day, expediting their entry into the formal workforce.



Mr. Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin stated, “Our Job Fair is not just a recruitment drive: it is a testament to our commitment to empowering rural India. It aligns with the recent Budget 2024-25 priorities under the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative, emphasizing employment and skilling. Muthoot Microfin is leveraging the PM’s package schemes to incentivize fresh talent acquisition and support formal employment. This initiative helps us to encourage new hiring, promote formal employment, and support youth skilling.”



Continuing its mission, Muthoot Microfin will be hosting Job Fairs in Tamil Nadu during September. These will begin in Tiruppur, Pudukkottai, Erode, Manapparai, Thiruvarur, Chengalpattu,Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai on September 9, followed by Ariyalur, Vadalur, Virudhunagar, Nagercoil, on September 10, 2024.



Looking ahead, Muthoot Microfin plans to expand their employment initiatives to additional states in the coming months, further strengthening its commitment to addressing unemployment and fostering economic growth across India. This job fair is also a key component aiming to uplift communities through employment, education, and economic empowerment.





MENAFN11092024005232011781ID1108662391