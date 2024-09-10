Sotheby's International Realty Unveils New Brand Ad Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "1 of 1" Positions the Brand as Curators of The Unique; Connecting the World's Most Distinctive Homes with the Most Extraordinary Lifestyles

Sotheby's International Realty today announced the launch of its new brand advertising campaign – "1 of 1." The campaign celebrates the unique features of each home

Sotheby's International Realty represents and positions its advisors as "curators of the unique," who match the world's most characterful homes with buyers who appreciate their potential.

By adopting the notion of "1 of 1," which typically refers to something one-of-a-kind,

Sotheby's International Realty showcases homes for a new era of luxury. This approach is defined by the company's keen eye for a home's special attributes and the unique experiences and lifestyles they offer. This campaign builds on the brand's strategy to connect with an emerging affluent generation of buyers that values individualism and self-expression.

"In an era where luxury is defined by unique experiences and lifestyles,

Sotheby's International Realty stands as the authority," said Brad Nelson, chief marketing officer for Sotheby's International Realty. "Our '1 of 1' campaign encapsulates our philosophy that each home is original and offers a distinct way of living. Our clients view their living space as the ultimate form of self-expression. We're not just selling homes, each property we represent is a gateway to an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind lifestyle."

The creative inspiration for the campaign draws on the curatorial nature of the brand's heritage with Sotheby's auction house and its own global network by framing homes inspired by global windows of the world. The "1 of 1" campaign was developed by creative transformation company, venturethree.

"We want people to feel they are joining forces with an iconic brand, one that has a lifestyle of its own and is also closely aligned to their individual values. We're aiming to capture a new world of luxury for an emerging luxury audience, for whom the feel of the experience is as important as the level of service. We've kept the campaign authentic to the very special DNA of

Sotheby's International Realty, while also making it modern and aspirational," said Philip Orwell, chief executive officer for venturethree.

The new campaign has been

transcreated into several languages allowing flexibility for the campaign to be localized by each of the brand's more than 1,100 offices in 83 countries. "1 of 1" will consist of a seven-figure advertising media spend and will be featured across a global portfolio of media partners spanning video, digital, social and print. The campaign will be advertised with The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Nikkei, Google, as well as key social channels such as Facebook, and Instagram, and more.

"Taking advantage of the magnetic ability of luxury homes to engage people across different platforms, the new campaign was created to be innately social, bringing out the uniqueness of each property and positioning Sotheby's International Realty as the global leader in luxury real estate," said Jodie Mclean, venturethree's head of partnerships US.

To learn more about

Sotheby's International Realty, visit .

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of

Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by

Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

venturethree

venturethree

is a global creative transformation company, imagining new futures and making them real. Operating from London and New York, for 25 years they have been strategic and creative partners to ambitious leaders in many different industries worldwide.

