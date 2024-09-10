The Continuing Growth Story Of Event Management As A Service Market New Work SE, Aventri

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event Management as a Service Market

According to HTF Intelligence, the Global Event Management as a Service Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024to 2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest survey on Event Management as a Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Event Management as a Service to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. The outbreak of the latest scenario in ((keyword)) market has made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in the value chain has made a serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are Active Network LLC (United States), Arlo Software Ltd. (New Zealand), Aventri Inc. (United States), Eventbrite Inc. (United States), Fortive Corp. (United States), Glue Up (United States), Event Temple Labs Inc (Canada), Certain Inc. (United States), New Work SE (Germany), RainFocus LLC (United States).According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Event Management as a Service Market size is estimated to be around USD 5843 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to reach USD xx Million by 2030.Get Access to Statistical Data, Charts & Key Players StrategiesEvent Management as a Service Market OverviewEvent Management Services means a service provided in relation to planning, promotion, organizing or presentation of any arts, business, sports, marital functions, social functions or any other function or event, and includes any consultation or any ancillary service such as catering, decoration, photographyMarket TrendsThe trend towards virtual and hybrid events has accelerated, emphasizing the importance of online event management platforms.Market DriversGrowing demand for seamless and efficient event execution, scalability, and the need for specialized expertise.Market Opportunities:Developing innovative features for virtual events, integrating AI for personalized experiences, and expanding services for global markets.Event Management as a Service Market SegmentationMarket Analysis by Types: Corporate Events, Association EventsMarket Analysis by Applications: ndividual User, Corporate Organization, Public OrganizationKnow more About Customization @:Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Event Management as a Service market report:1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in the Study?--> The market study is surveyed by collecting data from various companies from Event Management as a Service industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profiling only a few companies; connect with sales executives to get a customized list. The standard version of the research report is listed with players like Active Network LLC (United States), Arlo Software Ltd. (New Zealand), Aventri Inc. (United States), Eventbrite Inc. (United States), Fortive Corp. (United States), Glue Up (United States), Event Temple Labs Inc (Canada), Certain Inc. (United States), New Work SE (Germany), RainFocus LLC (United States).2. Does the Scope of the Market Study allow further Segmentation?---> Yes, for a deep dive analysis add-on segmentation is applicable in a premium customized version of the report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [ndividual User, Corporate Organization, Public Organization ], by Type [Corporate Events, Association Events], and by regions [In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), What are the main countries covered , The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa]3. What level of granularity would the Country landscape cover?---> In the premium version of the report, two-level of regional segmentations allow user to have access to a country-level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume** Wherever applicable4. Does the Study also provide insights into macroeconomic factors?---> Yes, the study also includes market factor analysis that includes macroeconomic factors, the inflationary cycle and its impact, and Russia-Ukraine war analysis and its effect on the value/supply chain.For More Information Read Table of Content @HTF MI provides customized studies specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.. North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.. South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.. Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, etc.Reasons to Buy.Stay tuned with the latest and Event Management as a Service market research findings.Benchmark performance against key competitors.Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing..Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.Identify segments with hidden growth potential for investment in Event Management as a Service.Gain a global perspective on the development of the Event Management as a Service marketBuy Single User PDF and explore latest findings of Event Management as a Service Market Study @Thanks for reading Event Management as a Service research article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like LATAM, North America, MENA, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC or Country Specific reports such as Japan, United Kingdom, United States or China, etcAbout Author:HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.

