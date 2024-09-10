Nepal Fans Rejoice As DRS Gaming & Horaa Esports Advance To 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League CSA Fall Grand Finals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Players XMPL, Sleepy, and Nofear911 shine in Week 3 as Nepal's DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports secure spots in the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall Grand Finals

Overall Leaderboard from Week 3 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall

Overall Leaderboard (continued) from Week 3 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall

League Ranking for Week 3 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall

League Ranking (continued) for Week 3 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall

NEPAL, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The third and final week of the league stage of the 2024 MOBILE Super League (PMSL) CSA Fall concluded with Nepal's DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports successfully securing their spots in the prestigious Grand Finals. Both teams consistently demonstrated their determination and competitive prowess throughout the three-week league stage, establishing themselves as formidable contenders on the global stage.DRS Gaming delivered an exceptional performance in Week 3, securing 1st place. The team showcased their dominance with four first-place finishes in the 12th, 18th, 29th, and 30th matches. DRS Gaming accumulated a total of 200 points during the week, including 77 placement points and an impressive 123 eliminations. Players XMPL and Sleepy were recognized as MVPs, underscoring their individual contributions to the team's overall success. DRS Gaming's consistent performance across all three weeks of the league stage earned them 45 League Ranking Points (LRP), positioning them 3rd in the bonus points standings and securing their place in the Grand Finals.Similarly, Horaa Esports also secured a spot in the Grand Finals, further demonstrating their resilience and competitive strength. Despite facing challenges in Week 3, where the team finished 16th overall, Horaa Esports proved their tenacity by accumulating 101 points, consisting of 39 placement points and 62 eliminations. Player Nofear911 earned an MVP title, showcasing his vital role within the team. Horaa Esports' performance throughout the league stage earned them 37 LRPs, placing them 8th in the bonus points standings and securing their well-deserved place among the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals. Their ability to adapt and persevere in high-stakes situations underscores their potential to be a formidable force in the Finals.As the competition progresses to the Grand Finals, the top 16 teams, based on their LRP standings, will advance, starting with 50% of their accumulated bonus points from the league stage. DRS Gaming, starting from 3rd place, and Horaa Esports, from 8th place, are well-positioned to make a significant impact in the Finals.Nepalese fans continue to rally behind DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports, proud of their representation on the global esports stage. As both teams prepare to face the best in the region, their performance in the Grand Finals will be pivotal in their quest to qualify for the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship, the pinnacle of PUBG MOBILE esports. A total of 8 teams from the 2024 PMSL CSA season, including the top 4 from the Fall Grand Finals will earn their place in this prestigious global tournament.The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League CSA Fall Grand Finals will be held from September 12 to 14 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Fans can watch the action live on the PUBG MOBILE South Asia Esports channels, @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA on Facebook and @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia on YouTube, to cheer for Nepal's top teams as they compete for victory.

