Elexity Expands VPP Capabilities Through Partnership With Leap

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial building operators can now increase revenue streams from their storage assets

BEND, Ore., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elexity , an energy management software provider for commercial, industrial, and institutional applications, has formalized a partnership with Leap , a leading global virtual power (VPP) provider. Through this partnership, building operators will be able to connect energy storage assets to Leap's VPP offerings, enabling them to access wholesale energy markets and generate new revenue streams.



As an innovator in building energy management systems, Elexity provides a simple, all-in-one platform that optimizes a building's energy assets, such as storage, solar, HVAC systems, and EV chargers. Through this partnership, commercial building managers will be able to participate in VPP programs and monetize grid services.

“Partnering with Leap enables us to easily open the door to VPPs for our customers,” said Mike Grenier, President at Elexity.“Our commercial building customers will now be able to benefit from wholesale energy markets, like the California ISO, while also leveraging our load control software to make the most out of their energy assets.”

Leap's platform connects storage systems and other energy assets to grid programs, enabling them to earn revenue and provide support to the grid as VPPs. As a result of this partnership, commercial building owners using Elexity's energy management software will be able to utilize Leap's platform, furthering sustainability efforts while optimizing their energy usage and savings.

“By pairing Elexity's innovative building management platform with Leap's VPP software solution, we're providing fast, automated access to new grid revenue streams for commercial buildings,” said Jason Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer at Leap.“Together, we're unlocking new value for Elexity's customers and helping them achieve their decarbonization goals.”

Learn more about the energy solutions and savings offered by Elexity at . The Elexity team will be at the RE+ trade show September 9-12 and can discuss more on the Leap partnership there; set up a meeting at contact .

About Elexity

Elexity is changing the way buildings control energy. Our mission is to empower every building with intelligent energy control software and transition the world to a modern, clean energy grid. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, our suite of predictive automated control software optimizes traditional HVAC systems, EV chargers, energy storage, heat pumps, solar, and other flexible loads to reduce electricity costs and carbon emissions while enhancing building comfort and control. For more information, visit .

About Leap

Leap is the leading platform for generating new value from distributed energy resources (DERs) through integration with energy markets. Through its software-only solution, Leap facilitates fast, easy and automated access to high-value grid services revenue streams for the providers of batteries, electric vehicle charging, smart thermostats, HVAC systems and other flexible assets. By aggregating the DERs enrolled on its platform, Leap supplies virtual power plants (VPPs) to balance the grid. Leap enables its partners and their customers to unlock new value streams and help create a more flexible, resilient grid powered by renewable resources.

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Elexity

...

+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬