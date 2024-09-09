Northern hemisphere records hottest summer on record amid rising global warming

(MENAFN) The European Union's climate monitoring service, Copernicus Climate Change Service, announced on Friday that the northern hemisphere experienced its hottest summer on record from June to August this year. This unprecedented heat wave has surpassed previous records, making the summer of 2024 the hottest since climate records began. According to their monthly bulletin, this summer's extreme temperatures have set new records for the hottest June and August, as well as the hottest day ever recorded globally.



The continued rise in temperatures heightens the likelihood that 2024 will eclipse 2023 as the warmest year on Earth. Samantha Burgess, the deputy administrator of Copernicus, emphasized that the relentless heat and record-breaking temperatures underscore the urgent need for global action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Without significant cuts in emissions, which are primarily caused by burning fossil fuels, extreme weather events are expected to intensify.



The impact of climate change has been starkly evident this summer, with severe weather exacerbating humanitarian crises. In Sudan, for example, floods resulting from heavy rains have displaced over 300,000 people and contributed to a cholera outbreak in the war-affected country. The Copernicus data, which extends back to 1940, has been cross-referenced with historical data to confirm that this summer's temperatures are the highest since the pre-industrial period, beginning in 1850.



