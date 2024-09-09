Too Much Social Media Affects Works Negatively, Says Malavika Mohanan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Malavika Mohanan, who has been getting a good response to her work in the recently released Hindi version of her movie 'Thangalaan', has shared that she likes to stay away from social and cut down on her screen time during shoots as much as possible.

The actress said that spending too much time on social media affects her work negatively.

She told IANS,“Too much scrolling on my phone dumbs me down (laughs). I can see it affecting my work in the sense my mind struggles to be present in a scene on days when I spend too much time on social media”.

The actress said that the brain fog kicks in because of social media, technology usage or screen exposure which she recognised over the past year.

She further mentioned,“When I'm filming, I try to stay away from phones as much as possible, even if you are getting bored, it's okay, get bored but it will allow you to focus on your work”.

When asked if social media is an occupational hazard for actors given that they are required to put content on social media for fan engagements, she said,“It is a very catch 22 situation, an actor can't stay away from social media in these times but balance is the key”.

In' Thangalaan', the actress shares the screen with Vikram, and essays the character of a local deity Aarathi, who protects the Kolar Gold Fields from foreign invasion. The film has been directed by the acclaimed director Pa. Ranjith, who is known for 'Kabali', 'Kaala' and 'Sarpatta Parambarai'.

The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy and Hari Krishnan. It is set during the British Raj era, a fierce tribal leader sets out to stop an apparent sorceress, after earning her wrath when assisting a British general in tracing gold in their village.

The film is bankrolled by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions.