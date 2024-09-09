UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ten-Man Spain Thrash Switzerland 4-1

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Spain defeated Switzerland 4-1 at Stade de Geneve despite playing the majority of the match with a man-less after Robin Le Normand was sent off in the first-half. The Euro 2024 winners raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to one goal each from Joselu and Fabian Ruiz. Though the hosts pulled one back through Zeki Amdouni, La Roja netted two more in the final quarter courtesy of Fabian Ruiz's second of the night and Ferran Torres' strike.



Spain took the lead inside the opening four minutes after Lamine Yamal got the better of Remo Freuler on the right and delivered an inch perfect cross for Joselu to head home from close range. In response, Becir Omeragic put the ball inside the net from Breel Emolo's assist but the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR check. The ball was handled by Freuler during the build up.



The visitors doubled the lead in the 13th-minute as Yamal wriggled beyond two Swiss players down the middle and delivered a perfectly weighted through ball to release Nico Williams down the left flank. The Athletic Bilbao man's effort was saved by home goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but the rebound fell to Ruiz who slotted home from 12 yards out.



In the 20th-minute, Spain lost their central defender Le Normand after the Atletico Madrid man made a professional foul to deny Embolo a goal-scoring opportunity. The referee handed a straight red card to the 27-yearold. That completely changed the momentum of the game and Switzerland pulled one back in the 41st-minute.

Ruben Vargas' corner from the right was flicked on by Embolo and

Amdouni guided home from close range.



In the 77th-minute, Ruiz restored Spain's two goal cushion after slotting home from substitute Torres' assist. Moments later, the

Barcelona man turned goal-scorer. Switzerland went al out on attack and were caught on the counter as Torres put the ball inside the net from a one-on-one situation.



Denmark beat Serbia 2-0 in the group's other game earlier on to go onto six points, two clear of second-placed Spain, who drew their first match against the Eagles last week.



