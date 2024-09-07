509 Launches Ken Block Legacy Helmet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 509, Ken Block's Family, and 43 Institute to Unveil Helmet at Hay Days

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 509, a leading powersports apparel brand, has partnered with the family of motorsports legend Ken Block and their Foundation set up in Ken's honor, 43 Institute (43i®), to launch the KB4EVERTM Altitude 2.0 Limited-Edition Helmet. A portion of the helmet's sales will be donated to 43i to help support programs promoting helmet safety.

The KB43VERTM Limited Edition Helmet design, a project that Ken originally started with 509 in 2022, is featured on 509's best-selling mountain-style helmet, the Altitude 2.0.



509, Ken Block's Family, and 43 Institute to Unveil Limited Edition KB43VERTM Altitude 2.0 Helmet at Annual Sno Barron's Hay Days event in Northfield, Minnesota.

The KB43VERTM Limited Edition Helmet design, a project Ken originally started with 509 in 2022, is featured on 509's best-selling mountain-style helmet, the Altitude 2.0.

“Ken was really excited about this project, giving people the chance to have a helmet with a design that he worked on. It's cool that we're able to carry forward his vision with this helmet - while supporting 43i's Project Brain Bucket too.” said Lucy Block, Ken's wife.

"I couldn't just settle on one pattern I liked, so we threw them all on there...Hope you like it as much as I do." - Ken Block, October 2022

The Block family decided to connect Ken's visionary project with the social good he created through 43i, so that a portion of the sales from the helmet will go to 43i's youth programs, including Project Brain Bucket.

43 Institute's mission is to create paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who may lack the proper support system for growth and success in action sports, motorsports, and the creative arts.

Key features include:



Lightweight – found to be less cumbersome during prolonged use.

Airflow control vents – designed to promote body temperature regulation and sweat evaporation.

Fidlock® chinstrap - designed for easy one-handed operation, allowing riders to quickly and securely fasten or release their helmet, even while wearing gloves. DOT/ECE USA certification - the rigorous standard for helmet safety and protection.

"Ken's innovative thinking led to the concept that has now transformed into the remarkable design we have today," said Alicia Anderson, Managing Director at 509. "Working with Ken's family and 43i on this project is an honor. We are proud of how this effort inspires the next generation of riders through fresh design and 43i carrying on Ken's legacy through giving back to action sports, motorsports, and the creative arts."

Going Beyond Business

Ken was a professional rally driver, business visionary, and motorsports legend who held many passions in the powersports industry - including snowmobiling. Ken and 509 were partnering on the development of the KB43VER Altitude 2.0 Limited-Edition Helmet and finalizing design just months before his passing in 2023.

Plans to launch the KB43VER Altitude 2.0 Limited-Edition Helmet resumed in 2024 with the Block family's decision to connect his visionary projects with the social good he created through 43i. A portion of the sales from the helmet will go to 43i's youth programs, including Project Brain Bucket. This program aims to promote helmet safety among young riders.

"Ken was really excited about this project, giving people the chance to have a helmet with a design that he worked on. It's cool that we're able to carry forward his vision with this helmet - while supporting 43i's Project Brain Bucket too." said Lucy Block, Ken's wife, pro rally driver, and Block House Racing Principal.



Shop KB43VER

Beginning at 10 a.m. (CST) on Saturday, September 7, the KB43VER Altitude 2.0 Limited-Edition Helmet can be purchased in limited quantities at 509's Booth #CE4 – CE7 during Northfield, Minnesota's Sno Barron Hay Days event. The helmet will also be available for purchase at select dealerships and on Ride509 .

Click Here for More about Ken Talking About the Helmet

About 509

Founded 20 years ago, the 509 story began as a snowmobile brand deep in the backcountry of the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. Those harsh environments inspired a journey of developing innovative and purpose-built riding gear, all while telling the story of the brand, our athletes, and the industry through our award-winning films and content. Today, 509 develops technical gear across the snowmobile, off road, and motorcycle industries.

509® is a registered trademark of Teton Outfitters, LLC

43i® is a registered trademark of the trustees of the KPB Trust

Fidlock® is a registered trademark of Fidlock GmbH

About 43i Institute

Ken Block had a massive reach and influence that lives on in 43 Institute focused on continuing his legacy and impact through these four pillars: MENTORSHIP PATHWAYS, CREATING ACCESS, SKILLS DEVELOPMENT, IMPROVING MENTAL & PHYSICAL HEALTH. 43 Institute's mission is to create paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who may lack the proper support system for growth and success in action sports, motorsports, and the creative arts.

SOURCE 509