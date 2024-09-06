Azerbaijan, Ukraine Strengthen Healthcare Cooperation

"We are grateful to Azerbaijan for its support and the projects aimed at rehabilitating children impacted by the conflict. Despite facing unprecedented challenges due to the war, Ukraine's healthcare system continues to advance," said Lyashko.

The meeting between Lyashko and Seymur Mardaliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine, focused on deepening healthcare cooperation, sharing medical experience, and strengthening ties between medical institutions and universities in both countries.

Mardaliyev affirmed Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid for Ukraine, noting that support has been provided since the early days of the war. The parties agreed to further cooperation and interaction in the future.