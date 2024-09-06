Azerbaijan, Ukraine Strengthen Healthcare Cooperation
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan and Ukraine are enhancing their collaboration in the
healthcare sector. Ukrainian health Minister Viktor Lyashko praised
Azerbaijan's support, particularly for projects aiding children
affected by the war and for its humanitarian contributions,
Azernews reports.
"We are grateful to Azerbaijan for its support and the projects
aimed at rehabilitating children impacted by the conflict. Despite
facing unprecedented challenges due to the war, Ukraine's
healthcare system continues to advance," said Lyashko.
The meeting between Lyashko and Seymur Mardaliyev, Azerbaijan's
Ambassador to Ukraine, focused on deepening healthcare cooperation,
sharing medical experience, and strengthening ties between medical
institutions and universities in both countries.
Mardaliyev affirmed Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to
humanitarian aid for Ukraine, noting that support has been provided
since the early days of the war. The parties agreed to further
cooperation and interaction in the future.
