Bengaluru: BBMP Issues QR Codes For Ganesha Idol Immersion Locations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Bengaluru gears up for the Gauri Ganesha festival, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced a new system to streamline the immersion of Ganesh idols. Residents can now access detailed information about mobile tanker systems and nodal officers stationed at immersion points by scanning QR codes available at 462 locations across the city.

This year, the BBMP has set up 41 permanent immersion points, known as Kalyanis, at various lakes including Halasuru, Sanki, Yediyur Lake, FCI Layout, B. Narayanpur Layout, Vibhutipur Lake, Chelkere, and Horamavu Agar Lake. For areas without permanent Kalyanis, temporary immersion sites have been constructed in the lake yards.

In addition to permanent and temporary Kalyanis, mobile tankers have been arranged at 462 locations throughout the city. These sites include important temples, junctions, and main roads. To ensure easy access to information, residents can scan QR codes provided by the BBMP. Detailed information is also available on the BBMP website at [] ().

To ensure the safety and cleanliness of immersion sites, BBMP has deployed a dedicated team at each of the 41 Kalyanis. These teams are equipped with electric lights, barricades, loudspeakers, and narcotics control measures. Additional safety provisions include ambulances, doctors, and primary care facilities. Extra ambulances and doctors are stationed at all urban primary health centres managed by BBMP.



For public Ganesha idols, permission must be obtained from 63 Ekavakshi Kendras set up in BBMP's revenue sub-offices. Officers from BBMP, police, WESCOM, and the Fire Department will review and approve these applications.

To assist residents and manage any issues during the festival, BBMP has appointed Priya officers, one for each of the eight zones. Each BBMP ward also has a nodal officer responsible for overseeing the removal of Ganesha idols.

BBMP encourages the use of eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols and urges the public to dispose of idols in an environmentally friendly manner. Residents are advised to dissolve the idols at home and reuse the soil for gardening or flower pots.

The use of chemical dyes, thermocol, and plaster of Paris (POP) in Ganesha idols is strictly prohibited. The Chief Commissioner of BBMP has warned that manufacturers and sellers of these materials will face fines and criminal charges.

-East Zone: 138 mobile tankers, 1 Kalyani

-West Zone: 84 mobile tankers, 1 Kalyani

-South Zone: 43 mobile tankers, 2 Kalyanis

-Mahadevpur Zone: 40 mobile tankers, 14 Kalyanis

-Dasarahalli Zone: 19 mobile tankers, 1 Kalyani

-Bommanahalli Zone: 60 mobile tankers, 5 Kalyanis

-RR Nagar Zone: 74 mobile tankers, 7 Kalyanis

-Yalahanaka Zone: 4 mobile tankers, 10 Kalyanis

With these arrangements, BBMP aims to facilitate a smooth and environmentally conscious Ganesha Chaturthi for all Bengaluru residents.