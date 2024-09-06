Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Trinetra Ganesh Temple's History, Significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a three-day fair is held at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple located in Ranthambore Fort, where lakhs of devotees come for darshan. Situated on the fort, this temple holds historical and religious significance, having been built by King Hamir Dev Chauhan

Preparations for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi are underway across the country. On September 7, many religious programs will be held throughout the day in Ganesh temples

The most important thing is that Ranthambore Fort is closed after dark because lions come here

No matter how big a VIP a person is, he has to climb the stairs to visit the Trinetra Ganesh Temple

A 3-day fair is also going on at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple located on Ranthambore Fort in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan

Lakhs of people will come to visit Lord Trinetra Ganesh situated on Ranthambore Fort in 3 days. This is the only temple where the idol of God has three eyes

Trinetra Ganesh falls in the National Park area. There is no road for vehicles to go up to the fort here, nor has any helipad been built above

Between 1299 and 1302, Alauddin Khilji, along with his army, surrounded the Ranthambore Fort. Since then till today, the importance of this temple has been increasing continuously

It is believed that Lord Rama performed the Abhishek of Lord Trinetra Ganesh while going towards Lanka. The idol installed here is the living form of the same

The Trinetra Ganesh Temple was built by King Hamir Dev Chauhan. He prayed to Lord Ganesha during the war with Alauddin Khilji between 1299 and 1302 and got success