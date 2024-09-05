(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global K-12 robotic toolkits market

size is estimated to grow by USD 906.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.72% during the forecast period. Product premiumization due to technological advances

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing demand for international schools. However,

high cost of advanced robotic toolkits poses a challenge market players include Amtek Co. Inc., ArcBotics LLC, Boxlight Corp, Digital Dream Labs, Eduscape, EZRobot Inc., India First Robotics Innovation and Research LLP, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Ozo EDU Inc., Pitsco Inc, Robolink Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, RobotLAB Inc, Sony Group Corp., Sphero Inc., Valiant Technology Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 robotic toolkits market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.72% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 906.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, China, South Korea, and Japan

Market Driver

The international schools sector is experiencing significant growth in both developing and developed countries. For instance, the US had over 130,930 K-12 schools as of 2020, with 26,727 high schools and 87,498 elementary schools. Similarly, Canada had over 100 international schools with nearly 533,370 students. The increasing income levels in these countries and the growing population of expats in developing nations like India are driving this trend. These schools offer advanced infrastructure and amenities, including K-12 robotic toolkits, which focus on children's overall development. Consequently, the expanding network of international schools worldwide will fuel the growth of the global K-12 robotic toolkits market.



The K-12 robotic toolkits market is thriving in the digital age, driven by the trend towards STEM education. These toolkits help students learn robotics, programming, mathematics, physics, computer science, and engineering. Companies offer modular components, sensors, motors, and programming interfaces for designing processes. Pre-K to elementary schools use age-appropriate challenges, while degree programs and STEM professions require more complex tools. Drones and cartography add coordinate mapping to the curriculum. Political factors and social scenarios impact product pricing. Industry leaders prioritize strengths and success factors, including intuitive interfaces, online resources, and strategic approaches. Future workforce needs drive demand for hands-on activities, online communities, and teacher training. System integrators and intermediaries facilitate sales. The Ace matrix helps evaluate strengths and weaknesses. Technology-driven industries, educational institutions, and online resources shape the landscape. Priorities and strategies include project-based and inquiry-based learning, classroom engagement, and teacher training.



Market Challenges



K-12 robotic

toolkits have gained popularity in educational institutions, but their high cost remains a significant barrier to wider adoption, particularly in developing countries and among lower-income groups. The price range for these toolkits starts at USD130 and extends up to USD10,000, with advanced and multi-featured models typically priced between USD5,000 and USD10,000. Institutions, such as schools and colleges, offer these toolkits to students for a fee, which includes profit margins and taxes. The fragile nature of these devices necessitates careful handling to prevent irreparable damage, adding to the overall cost. The justification for premium pricing due to advanced technology further hinders the growth of the K-12 robotic toolkits market, making these products inaccessible to the middle class in developing countries. The K-12 Robotic

Toolkits market is growing rapidly as educational institutions embrace technology to prepare students for the digital age. These toolkits offer modular components, sensors, and motors for building robots, along with programming interfaces that teach mathematics, physics, computer science, engineering, and technology concepts. Future workforce needs in technology-driven industries are driving demand for these tools in schools. Challenges include the need for intuitive interfaces, age-appropriate challenges, online resources, and teacher training. Success factors include educational software, online communities, forums, and industry partnerships. Strategic approaches include project-based and inquiry-based learning, hands-on activities, and classroom engagement. System integrators and intermediaries play a crucial role in implementing these solutions. Strengths include career pathways and workforce development. Priorities and strategies should focus on educational curriculum alignment and teacher training.

Segment Overview



This k-12 robotic toolkits market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Science

1.2 Technology

1.3 Engineering

1.4 Mathematics 1.5 Others



2.1 High school

2.2 Middle school 2.3 PreK-elementary school



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Science- The K-12 robotic toolkits market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for STEM education. These toolkits provide students with hands-on experience in robotics, fostering essential skills such as problem-solving and critical thinking. Major players in the market include LEGO Education, MakeBlock, and Sphero. They offer various product lines catering to different age groups and skill levels. Schools and educational institutions are investing in these toolkits to enhance their curriculum and prepare students for future careers in technology.

Research Analysis

K-12 robotic toolkits are educational resources designed to introduce students to robotics and related STEM professions. These toolkits often include drones for cartography and mapping, as well as robots for designing processes and building projects. Product pricing varies, but they offer competitive positions in the market with an Ace matrix of modular components, sensors, motors, and programming interfaces. The future workforce will benefit from a strong foundation in mathematics, physics, computer science, engineering, and technology-driven industries. Educational software with intuitive interfaces and age-appropriate challenges enhances learning. Online communities provide a platform for collaboration and problem-solving. In the digital age, system integrators and educational curriculum focus on project-based learning and hands-on activities.

Market Research Overview

The K-12 robotic toolkits market is a growing segment of STEM education, providing students with hands-on experiences in robotics and related fields. These toolkits often include modular components such as sensors, motors, and programming interfaces, enabling students to design and build robots. The use of robotic toolkits in K-12 education aligns with the increasing importance of STEM professions and degree programs in technology-driven industries. Drones and coordinate mapping are increasingly being integrated into robotic toolkits, providing students with opportunities to explore cartography and physics. The digital age has led to the availability of educational software, online resources, and intuitive interfaces, making robotic toolkits accessible to a wider range of students, including those in PreK-elementary schools. Political factors and social scenarios play a role in the adoption of robotic toolkits in educational institutions. Product pricing and company industry strategies are also important considerations. The strengths and weaknesses of different toolkits and success factors include age-appropriate challenges, teacher training, and industry partnerships. The future workforce will require a strong foundation in mathematics, physics, computer science, and engineering. Robotic toolkits provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in these areas and pursue careers in robotics and related fields. Online communities, forums, and system integrators serve as valuable resources for students and teachers. Strategic approaches to implementing robotic toolkits in educational curriculum include project-based learning and inquiry-based learning. Hands-on activities and classroom engagement are key components of effective implementation. Career pathways and workforce development are also priorities for educational institutions.

