Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 EASY Steps To Make Classic Rice Flour Modak

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Modak, a popular sweet during Ganesh Chaturthi, holds immense significance as Lord Ganesha's favorite. Traditionally made with rice flour, these dumplings are filled with coconut and jaggery, symbolizing sweetness and devotion. With the right steps, you can prepare the classic Modak at home with ease

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.