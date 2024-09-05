Elvish Yadav Questioned Again By ED For Several Hours In Money Laundering Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) YouTuber Elvish Yadav was summoned for interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Thursday, September 5, in connection with the money laundering case linked to a snake venom-rave party incident.

Elvish Yadav appeared before the ED at their zonal office in Lucknow and was questioned for several hours. The Big Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav was last summoned by the ED in July 2024.

THE CASE

The People for Animals (PFA) organisation had filed an FIR against six people, including Elvish Yadav, in November last year. The complaint was registered against the six people in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom , suspected to be used as a recreational drug, at a rave party in Noida.

Following the complaint, Elvish Yadav and five others were arrested in March . Elvish Yadav was sent to 14-day judicial custody. They all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Elvish Yadav was, however, granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest.

The YouTuber also released a 14-minute-long video after his bail where he spoke about his time in prison, saying it was a“very bad phase of his life”. He also expressed his gratitude towards the people who supported him and announced that he would focus on his work in the coming time.

“The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life . What to talk about the time I was inside [jail]. Let's start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn't support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work,” he said.

The 1200-page chargesheet mentioned that Elvish Yadav had been in contact with snake charmers. A poisonous snake, along with 20 milliliters of venom from the Krait species, was recovered from the location.

Based on the FIR and the chargesheet filed by the Noida Police, the law-enforcement agency registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in May 2024.

(With agency inputs)