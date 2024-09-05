Turkish Foreign Minister to make official visit to North Macedonia on Thursday

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan is scheduled to make an official visit to North Macedonia on Thursday, as announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. During his visit, Fidan will engage in discussions with North Macedonian officials, focusing on bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional and international matters. The visit aims to further strengthen the ties between Türkiye and the Balkan nation.



In addition to his formal meetings with officials, Fidan is expected to connect with representatives of the Turkish community and business leaders based in North Macedonia. This engagement reflects Türkiye's ongoing commitment to fostering strong cultural and economic connections with its citizens and businesses abroad.



Türkiye has long held a prominent role in North Macedonia's foreign relations, being the first country to officially recognize North Macedonia by its constitutional name and to establish a diplomatic presence in the capital, Skopje. This historical gesture solidified the foundation of their relationship, which has grown stronger over the years.



The visit also highlights the robust economic partnership between the two nations, with Türkiye ranking as the seventh largest foreign investor in North Macedonia. Fidan’s trip underscores the importance of enhancing these economic ties while continuing to support mutual cooperation in various fields.

