Zelensky Announces Meetings With Partners On Security In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the authorities are preparing meetings with partners to discuss, in particular, Ukraine's air defense, capabilities on the front and in reconstruction.

The head of state said this in his address, Ukrinform reports citing the Presidential Office.

“We are preparing important meetings with our partners. Something that can and should strengthen our positions – not only of Ukraine, but of all of us in Europe, of all of us in the world who want a real end to this war and a real joint work on ensuring that security never collapses again. This week, next week, and all of September must be productive for all of us. Primarily, this is about air defense, our capabilities on the front and in reconstruction. We are preparing substantial things,” he said.

All objectives set for Kursk raid being realized -

The President added that by the evening, rescue operations had been completed in Lviv and Kryvyi Rih, where people suffered from the Russian missile strikes today.

“Ordinary houses and civil infrastructure were damaged. There are many victims. Everyone has received the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, seven people were killed in Lviv. My condolences to their families and loved ones!” he said.

Zelensky added that it is important that the world sees this terror and reacts to it.

“I am grateful to all political and public figures, I am grateful to every leader who supports Ukraine and Ukrainians and condemns Russian terror. And I am also grateful to all journalists of Ukraine, Europe, and the world – to all those who speak truthfully about what is happening, about this war, and about the importance of protecting lives,” he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine counts on Ireland's support, in particular, in obtaining permission from its partners to use the provided weapons to launch strikes on Russian territory.

Photo: President's Office