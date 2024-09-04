Mconsent To Showcase Innovative Patient Engagement Solutions For Dental Practices At AADOM Conference 2024 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) mConsent to showcase its innovative patient engagement solutions at AADOM 2024 in Las Vegas, highlighting practice management and growth tools.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- mConsent , a leader in digital patient engagement solutions for dental practices, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated AADOM (American Association of Dental Office Management) taking place from 05th to 07th September 2024 at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa - Las Vegas, Nevada.The mConsent team will present its groundbreaking patient engagement and practice management solution, which is revolutionizing patient care. Attendees will interact with the team and learn how mConsent's innovative practice management technology is reshaping the dental industry by streamlining patient intake, patient communication, and practice growth.“We are thrilled to be part of AADOM 2024 and look forward to interacting with dental industry leaders from across the country. This is a fantastic platform for the dental fraternity to share our vision and explore new collaborations,” said Samad Syed, CEO & Founder of mConsent.“We look forward to the opportunity to showcase how mConsent is helping dental practices improve practice management to increase efficiency, reduce stress, and enhance patient experience.”mConsent's innovative solutions provide dental offices with the tools they need to automate administrative tasks, digitize patient communication, and create a seamless experience for staff and patients to boost practice growth.Key Event Details:Location: Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa - Las Vegas, NevadaDate: 05th to 07th September 2024Attendees are encouraged to stop by the mConsent team to learn more about how the platform is transforming dental practices. The team will offer live demos and showcase the latest product features designed to empower dental practices to work smarter, not harder.About mConsent:mConsent is a full-service patient engagement platform currently used by over 5 million patients across the United States. An average practice using mConsent saves ~$65K/year on administrative costs, cuts down documentation time by 35% while tripling patient satisfaction and garnering positive reviews. mConsent's philosophy is to revolutionize the dental industry, one practice at a time.If you are ready to elevate your practice with our dental practice management software, learn more at and begin your journey to a more productive and efficient practice today.

