Kuwait Junior Handball Team Ready For Second Round Of Asian Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti junior handball team qualified on Wednesday for the second round of the Asian Handball Championship for the 2025 finals in Slovenia, after defeating its Chinese counterpart (32-24).

In a statement to KUNA, the team's assistant coach, Hussein Habib, said after the match that the team's juniors achieved the required goal by winning for the second time in these competitions, praising the technical level presented by the team's players.

On Thursday, Kuwait's team is scheduled to play a confrontation with the Iranian counterpart, Habib added, stressing the readiness of the team, which is progressing at an upward level in this tournament.

He expressed hope to ensure qualification to the 2025 World Cup finals in Slovenia and to raise Kuwait's name and represent it well in international tournaments.

National team player Abdul Latif Salmeen won the Best Player of the Match award, presented by the tournament administration. (end)

