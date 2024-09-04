Armenia Doesn't Rule Out Delegating Security Control Of Routes With Azerbaijan To Private Company
Armenia doesn't rule out the possibility of delegating security
control of future transport connections with Azerbaijan to private
security companies, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan
Safaryan, Azernews reports citing Armenpress.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier said it was possible to
delegate the security control of possible connections with
Azerbaijan, that are yet to be opened, to a private security
company.
“Indeed, the prime minister has said that it's possible,”
Safaryan said when asked to comment.“We will inform you in case of
having additional information. There's no additional information at
this moment.”
The private company would have to ensure security control in the
Azerbaijani territory as well, Safaryan said.
He said that hiring a private security company for the
protection of connections does not violate the sovereignty of a
country.
Armenian border guards and customs officers will be stationed on
the border, he added.
Safaryan stressed that there is no clarity on the matter
yet.
