There Is A Epidemic Of Declining Men's Health After 40: One Company May Have A Solution

Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's in America has been on the decline in recent decades as the vast majority over 40, and many over 35, struggle with excess weight, low energy, and potentially a shorter

lifespan. Huddle Men's Health may have a solution.

Research Shows that Testosterone Loss Could be a Leading Cause of Premature Aging

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) Treatment

Findings from the NIH indicate that testosterone levels in men begin to decrease as early as their 30s, with an average decline of about 1% per year. By the age of 45, approximately 40% of men are believed to have clinically low testosterone, or hypogonadism. This decline can lead to a host of symptoms, including fatigue, reduced libido, depression, and loss of muscle mass-symptoms often mistakenly attributed solely to aging.

A team of men's health and testosterone medical experts are working to delay and reverse the effects of low testosterone.

With clinics that feel more like club lounges than medical offices in Bellevue, WA and Temecula, CA , Huddle Men's Health has developed a monthly protocol to test, personalize, and administer TRT, along with other treatments – as part of a holistic men's wellness membership.

Hundreds of patients have already seen dramatic results.

Evidenced-Based Outcomes of TRT

TRT helps to restore testosterone levels to a healthy range, addressing the physiological and psychological symptoms of low testosterone. A 2013 study by The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found that, when appropriately prescribed and monitored, TRT can significantly improve the quality of life for men with hypogonadism, countering the negative effects of testosterone deficiency.

Data shows that the number of men undergoing TRT has tripled over the past decade, with more than 2.3 million American men currently using the therapy.

Huddle is Developing Clinics Specifically for Men's Health

Huddle's focus is on more than just treating symptoms-it's about helping men achieve optimal health through a holistic approach that addresses issues associated with aging and low-T.

The clinics are staffed by medical experts specialized in men's health and performance. The goal is simple: to empower men to live their best lives, with the energy, strength, and confidence that comes from being in peak health.

