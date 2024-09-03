Startup Founder Slams 'Hustle Culture' After Ending Up In Hospital

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In today's fast-paced work environment, the idea putting in endless effort and making sacrifices to achieve success has become increasingly popular. However, there is a hidden downside to this intense lifestyle that often goes unnoticed until it's too late.

A young startup founder recently took to social to share a cautionary tale about the dangers of hustle culture. Kritarth Mittal, the founder of the Soshals app, revealed that his relentless overworking, poor lifestyle choices, and lack of sleep led to his hospitalisation.

In his post, Mittal urged others to prioritise their health, shedding light on the often-overlooked negative aspects of the hustle mentality.

Taking to X, he wrote,“Hustle culture comes with a cost - some you incur right away and some over decades. Choice is yours, I'm just here to show you the ugly side of it so you don't get swayed easy. This is me after pulling all-nighters, sleeping for <5-6 hours, and no diet plan.”

He mentioned that working 12 hours a day isn't necessarily harmful if balanced with regular exercise, a good diet, and sufficient sleep. However, he admitted that he struggled to maintain a healthy routine, leading to issues like constant body pain and dark circles.

He commented on his post , saying,“I don't think 12 hours of work is too bad if you're able to compensate it with a regular work-out and a good diet (I hope 8 hours of sleep is also included in this routine). I have struggled to maintain a healthy routine, diet or sleep cycle. Hence, constant body pain, dark circles, etc. If you're not observing all these symptoms, you're good.”

