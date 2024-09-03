Ethiopian Airlines announces halting flights to, from Eritrea’s capital

(MENAFN) Ethiopian announced on Monday that it is halting its flights to and from Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, starting September 3. The airline cited "difficult operating conditions" as the reason for the suspension. This decision comes in the wake of a previous announcement by Ethiopian Airlines in July, which revealed that Eritrea had suspended its flights to Ethiopia effective September 30, although no explanation was provided at the time.



The resumption of air links between Ethiopia and Eritrea in July 2018 marked a significant step after a 20-year hiatus, which had been caused by prolonged conflicts between the two nations in the Horn of Africa. However, the recent developments have led to a renewed suspension of services, impacting travelers between the two countries.



In its announcement on X, Ethiopian Airlines expressed regret over the disruption and noted that the decision was made due to operating conditions in Eritrea that were beyond its control. The airline did not provide additional details regarding these conditions but confirmed that indirect flights to Asmara from Ethiopia would still be available through its official website beyond the suspension date.



The Eritrean government, known for its diplomatic isolation and lack of independent media, has yet to publicly address the situation or provide any comments on the earlier suspension of flights to Ethiopia. This silence adds to the uncertainty surrounding the current travel restrictions between the two countries.

