CENTCOM: attacks by Houthis on oil tankers in Red Sea endanger maritime ecosystem

(MENAFN) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Monday that by Yemen's Houthi group on oil tankers in the Red Sea have endangered maritime ecosystems. According to CENTCOM, the Houthis targeted two crude oil tankers— the Panama-flagged and Greek-operated MV Blue Lagoon I, and the Saudi-flagged, owned, and operated MV Amjad—using two ballistic missiles and an uncrewed aerial system. The MV Amjad, which is carrying about two million barrels of oil, has nearly double the oil capacity of the Greek-owned MV Delta Sounion, which was attacked by the Houthis on August 21. The Delta Sounion is still ablaze in the Southern Red Sea.



CENTCOM condemned these attacks as "reckless acts of terrorism" that destabilize both regional and global commerce, while also threatening civilian mariners and maritime ecosystems. Efforts are ongoing to address the environmental impact and ensure the safety of maritime operations. Despite the "irresponsible and careless" behavior of the Houthis, CENTCOM pledged to collaborate with international partners and allies to safeguard maritime commerce and mitigate environmental damage.



The Red Sea, a major global shipping route for oil and fuel, has become a focal point for the Houthis, who have targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships in solidarity with Gaza. This escalation is part of a broader pattern of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, linked to the ongoing conflict involving Gaza and Israel since October 7 of last year.



In response to these threats, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had earlier announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational mission aimed at countering Houthi attacks and protecting maritime routes from further disruption.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108629453