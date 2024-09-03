Romania approves donation of Patriot air-defense system battery to Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Romanian approved the donation of a Patriot air-defense system battery to Ukraine, according to local media reports. Government spokesman Mihai Constantin announced that the bill facilitating this donation would be expedited through the parliamentary process. Once the parliament approves the bill, the battery will be swiftly shipped to Ukraine to enhance its defense capabilities.



Constantin highlighted that this decision follows a broader security cooperation agreement signed between Romania and Ukraine in July. The move is part of Romania's response to the ongoing conflict and Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, which have intensified the need for effective air-defense systems in Ukraine.



Earlier in June, Romania's National Security Council had already outlined the donation of a Patriot system as a strategic measure to bolster Ukraine's defense against the increasing threats from Russian aggression. This follows Romania’s substantial investment in air-defense technology, having signed a USD4 billion deal in 2017 to purchase seven Patriot systems from the United States.



The donation reflects Romania's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict and aligns with its broader security and defense strategy within the region. The prompt processing of this bill and the subsequent shipment of the Patriot battery underscore Romania's active role in providing military assistance and reinforcing Ukraine's defense capabilities.

