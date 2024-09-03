General strike in Israel disrupts public services amid hostage crisis

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israel experienced significant disruptions in public services due to a general strike declared by the Histadrut trade union federation, the country's largest labor union. This strike was in response to the Israeli government’s handling of the situation involving Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip. The action was prompted by the recent discovery of the bodies of six hostages in a tunnel in southern Gaza, which has deeply shocked the nation and led to widespread protests. Over half a million people demonstrated in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, calling for immediate action from Prime Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the return of the remaining hostages.



The strike, which began after the tragic recovery of the hostages' bodies, has impacted various sectors across Israel. The Histadrut, representing hundreds of thousands of workers, has mobilized the labor force in several key industries, including transportation and technology. The Finance Minister's attempts to address the strike in the Israeli Labor Court on Monday morning did not fully quell the unrest. Key services, including bus and light rail operations, were either halted or severely disrupted in many areas. Additionally, workers at Israel's main port of Haifa also joined the strike, further exacerbating the situation.



Despite the strike’s widespread impact, Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international gateway, remained operational for incoming flights, though some services faced interruptions. The general strike reflects the escalating tensions and public frustration surrounding the hostage crisis and the broader political response, highlighting the significant role of labor actions in influencing national policy decisions.



