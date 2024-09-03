Biden expresses concern around Netanyahu not working enough to reach hostage deal

(MENAFN) On Monday, US President Joe Biden expressed his concern that Israeli Prime is not doing enough to secure a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at the White House, Biden suggested that Netanyahu's efforts have been insufficient and indicated that a final agreement for the release of hostages might be "very close." This statement reflects ongoing frustration with the slow progress in the negotiations.



The timing of Biden's remarks coincides with a report from The Washington Post, which revealed that the US plans to present a "take it or leave it" cease-fire proposal to the conflicting parties in the coming weeks. According to a senior administration official who spoke anonymously, if the proposal is not accepted, it could mark the end of the American-led mediation efforts, intensifying the pressure on both sides to reach an agreement.



Biden's comments also come in the wake of a significant development over the weekend, where six Israeli hostages' bodies were recovered in Gaza. This tragic event has led to widespread protests against Netanyahu's government, amplifying calls for a more robust response to the ongoing crisis. The Israeli government's handling of the situation has faced intense scrutiny, further complicating the diplomatic landscape.



In response to the criticism, Netanyahu has argued that international pressure should be applied to Hamas rather than pushing Israel to make additional concessions. During a press conference, Netanyahu asserted that neither President Biden nor any serious advocate for peace should expect Israel to agree to further demands, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach in the negotiations.

