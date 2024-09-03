Network International collaborates with UAE's Zend to boost fintech services

(MENAFN) Network International has announced a new agreement with Zand, the UAE's pioneering digital bank, aimed at enhancing and broadening financial services available to fintech firms and startups within the region. This collaboration is set to significantly advance Zand's mission of serving as a digital economic accelerator, providing fintech companies with streamlined access to cutting-edge digital payment networks and comprehensive financial services. The partnership is designed to foster growth within the digital and bolster financial inclusion through innovative and strategic alliances.



Zand's CEO, Michael Chan, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its role in stimulating the UAE's digital economy and transforming the financial services landscape. Chan emphasized that this agreement marks a significant step in Zand's ongoing efforts to revolutionize financial services in the UAE, underlining the bank's commitment to driving digital economic progress.



Navneet Dave, Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Processing Operations in the Middle East at Network International, also conveyed optimism about the collaboration. Dave noted that the partnership with Zand aligns with Network International's goals of advancing the fintech sector in the UAE, and he looks forward to the opportunities this alliance will create for enhancing the regional financial ecosystem.



