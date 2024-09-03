IC- 814 Row: Netflix Content Head Meets I&B, Ensures 'Future Content In Accordance With Nation's Sentiments'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Monika Shergill, the content chief of OTT India, is meeting the Joint Secretary of the of Information and Broadcasting today and has assured the Centre that“all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation's sentiments.”

ANI reported that the meeting is being held at Shastri Bhawan to discuss certain contentious issues on the web series based on the Hijacking of IC-814.

Asked why Netflix head was summoned, ANI reported, citing sources,“Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner.”

“The govt is taking it very seriously,” government sources told ANI.

Further, sources told ANI ,“Netflix team has come to the meeting with research documents and footage that have been collected for reference. The OTT platform will be putting forward their view that the series is in accordance with publicly available resources, with the information taken from books and other government statements.”

Government sources told ANI,“Netflix has provided an assurance to conduct a content review and guarantee that all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation's sentiments.”

The Netflix series 'IC-814- The Kandahar Hijack' triggered a row on social media, with a section of viewers objecting to the 'humane' projection of the perpetrators.



The government raised concerns that the series may offend national sentiments, asserting that no one should undermine the country's emotions.