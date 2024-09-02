ICAI Doha Chapter To Host Event On Foreign Investments In India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Doha Chapter, under the patronage of the Embassy of India, is set to host an exclusive event titled“Foreign Investments in India: Regulation and Protection” on the 4th of September 2024, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Radisson Blu, Doha.

The ICAI Chapter in Doha was established in the year 1981 and is registered under Qatar Center laws. It is the oldest among the 44 overseas Chapters of the ICAI.

The session will feature a keynote address by CA Sreejith Kuniyil, Managing Partner at CAPITAIRE, who will provide an in-depth analysis of the regulatory framework governing foreign investments in India, as well as the protection mechanisms in place for investors.

A large number of members of the Doha Chapter of ICAI will be attending the programme and it will also be beneficial for entrpreneurs, businessmen, bankers and others who are interested in business opportunities in India. Participants can expect a comprehensive overview of India's investment landscape, focussing on the key regulations, compliance requirements, and opportunities for foreign investors. Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul, will also be addressing the event.

India's bilateral trade with Qatar in 2023-24 stood at $14.08bn. In 2023, India was among the top three largest export destinations for Qatar and is also among the top four sources of Qatar's imports.

The Embassy has been organizing various meetings and trade events and has also been participating in exhibitions like Agriteq, Project Qatar, Hospitality Qatar, Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition and Qatar Travel Mart to showcase India's expertise in these sectors. Investments from Qatar into India have been steadily increasing over the years and there is a great potential for further deepening of trade and investment relations between the two countries. Participation and attendance in the event is by invitation only. Those interested in participating may send an e-mail to Mr. Dewaki Nandan Tibrewal, Treasurer, ICAI Doha Chapter at [email protected] or call +974-66970721.