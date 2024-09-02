Egyptian-Somali Military Cooperation.. An Answer To Woes Of Horn Of Africa?

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Analysis by Mohammad Al-Mutairi

CAIRO, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- The recent Somali announcement through the Arab League on the arrival of Egyptian military assets and personnel to Mogadishu had sparked a dialogue whether the step was considered as an answer to the woes plaguing the Horn of Africa region for decades.

It is worth to note that this particular move, with its and military ramifications, would surely leave an imprint on the region especially with Ethiopia's controversial strategic water resources plans.

Egypt's cross border policy also took into consideration the interest of Somalia to bolster its stability and security, a matter important to the security of the Horn of Africa region.

Speaking on the matter, strategic expert Samir Faraj asserted that Cairo's supposed decision to send military personnel and assets to the Somalia was not directed at any party or country due in part of it being an implementation of previously signed accord between the two sides.

Faraj continued that the previously signed accord dictated that the Egyptian army would arm and train Somali troops to achieve national security and beat, once and for all, extremist militias linked to Al-Qaeda and rebels to the north of the country.

The coordination between the two sides would also ensure that the Horn of Africa would be secured especially with the Bab Al-Mandab Strait being an important entry point for commercial and cargo activities to the Red Sea and by default the Suez Canal to the north, said the expert.

He stressed that Egypt had provided military and security backup to Somalia in previous years under the frame of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which would be replaced by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in January 2025.

Despite Cairo not "officially" releasing statement on its new step concerning Somalia, it does show an indication that Egypt was willing to take steps to handle internal and external challenges to benefit its national security.

The military move, some 3,500 kilometers of its borders, showed more than a reactionary policy, it went into actual implementation especially within the Horn of Africa region, which not only saw regional competition, it extended beyond to the international arena.

Reiterating the Egyptian stance, Researcher at Al-Ahram strategic study center Dr. Bashir Abdulfattah insisted that Egypt's military cooperation with Somalia did not necessarily reflect any hostile action against anyone, affirming that international law allowed for countries to ask for military assistance when needed.

Somalia is plagued by terrorist activities, indicated Dr. Abdulfattah, stressing that the Egyptian assistance was more than welcomed to help Mogadishu and Cairo face challenges together.

With things considered, it would not be surprising that Ethiopia was baffled by the swift supposed execution of the Cairo-Mogadishu cooperation protocol, which might push it to consider diplomatic solutions to pending issues with Cairo.

Perhaps Ethiopia's announcement last Thursday of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile was within its answer to Cairo's move in Somalia; however, to Dr. Abdulfattah, the recent Egyptian-Somali military cooperation should not be a source of concern to Ethiopia due to the fact that Somali troops were undertrained and less equipped, a matter which require Egyptian assistance according to previously sign agreements.

Any Ethiopian presence in Somalia, after the implementation of the agreements with Cairo, would be considered "illegal", he added, noting that Egypt assistance would help Somalia reach a level of security and stability not witnessed in years and decades.

It remains to be seen whether the Egyptian-Somali move would lead to further tension in the Horn of Africa or help stabilize the region, but it would surely have a positive impact on bilateral relations between Cairo and Mogadishu if all things go well. (end) mm