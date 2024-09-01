Qatar Foundation Concludes Summer Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Foundation (QF) has wrapped up its summer camp, "Mukhayamna 2024," which brought together 568 students from across the country to take part in a range of fun and engaging activities held across Education City.

The seven-week program was organized by Qatar Foundations (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) and featured a diverse range of activities aimed at developing skills in quantum computing, performing arts, sports, and leadership, while also fostering Islamic values and Qatari identity.

Commenting on the occasion, Head of Community Engagement at QF Rodha Al Saadi,"For the first time, we expanded our camp to run the entire summer, instead of the usual two weeks, and it featured seven diverse programs,"

She added,"This extension allowed students to fully utilize their summer by acquiring new skills and making the most of their time."

Al Saadi continued saying, "The camp offered a variety of programs to ensure diversity and cater to different interests. Our goal was to help students discover new skills and talents, and we hope they will continue to develop these abilities throughout the year with the programs provided by Qatar Foundation."

She explained that this year, the camp also saw the participation of 20 children from Gaza, who were evacuated to Qatar, on which Al Saadi commented, "This space provided them with a valuable opportunity to interact with other students and integrate into our community. Additionally, we welcomed several students with special abilities, enriching the camp experience for everyone involved."